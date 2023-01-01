Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

66,457 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier Auto

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,457KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777580
  • Stock #: P923-1
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SM7HS563635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,457 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE HATCHBACK PREMIER FULLY LOADED AND LOW KM COMES WITH 2 SETS SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales

2013 Cadillac SRX Pr...
 177,298 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 66,457 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 208,000 KM
$29,300 + tax & lic

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory