$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier Auto
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
66,457KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9777580
- Stock #: P923-1
- VIN: 3G1BF6SM7HS563635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,457 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE HATCHBACK PREMIER FULLY LOADED AND LOW KM COMES WITH 2 SETS SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4