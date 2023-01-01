2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

$19,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 1 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9950900

9950900 Stock #: S23168A

S23168A VIN: 3G1BE6SMXHS554382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,146 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.