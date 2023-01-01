Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

115,146 KM

Details Description Features

$19,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT|HtdSeats- Just Arrived

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT|HtdSeats- Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 9950900
  2. 9950900
  3. 9950900
  4. 9950900
  5. 9950900
  6. 9950900
Contact Seller

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9950900
  • Stock #: S23168A
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SMXHS554382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,146 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - 56MPG

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats.



1.4L DOHC



Reviews:

* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 115,146 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 85,033 KM
$28,994 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS- ...
 115,960 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory