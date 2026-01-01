$14,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT 2WD #BackupCamera #RemoteStart
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT 2WD #BackupCamera #RemoteStart
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1280
- Mileage 117,326 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfortable Convenience Meets Everyday Practicality
Enjoy dependable performance and everyday versatility with this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT! Powered by a reliable 2.4L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers a comfortable and efficient ride thats perfect for commuting, errands, or weekend road trips. With Front-Wheel Drive, the Equinox offers confident handling and a smooth driving experience in a variety of conditions.
Inside, this Equinox LT is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Enjoy power-adjustable seating and heated front seats to help keep you comfortable during colder days. Remote start adds extra convenience by allowing you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you head out. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming, while USB charging ports and an auxiliary input make it easy to keep devices powered and connected on the go.
The backup camera helps make parking and reversing easier and more convenient. Spacious, practical, and well-equipped, this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT is a great choice for drivers looking for comfort, reliability, and value in an SUV.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
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