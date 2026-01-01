Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=471>Comfortable Convenience Meets Everyday Practicality</p><p data-start=0 data-end=471><br data-start=55 data-end=58> Enjoy dependable performance and everyday versatility with this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT! Powered by a reliable 2.4L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers a comfortable and efficient ride thats perfect for commuting, errands, or weekend road trips. With Front-Wheel Drive, the Equinox offers confident handling and a smooth driving experience in a variety of conditions.</p><p data-start=473 data-end=968>Inside, this Equinox LT is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Enjoy power-adjustable seating and heated front seats to help keep you comfortable during colder days. Remote start adds extra convenience by allowing you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you head out. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming, while USB charging ports and an auxiliary input make it easy to keep devices powered and connected on the go.</p><p data-start=970 data-end=1210>The backup camera helps make parking and reversing easier and more convenient. Spacious, practical, and well-equipped, this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT is a great choice for drivers looking for comfort, reliability, and value in an SUV.</p><p data-start=1212 data-end=1666>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1668 data-end=1850 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

117,326 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT 2WD #BackupCamera #RemoteStart

Watch This Vehicle
14144029

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT 2WD #BackupCamera #RemoteStart

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 14144029
  2. 14144029
  3. 14144029
  4. 14144029
  5. 14144029
  6. 14144029
  7. 14144029
  8. 14144029
  9. 14144029
  10. 14144029
  11. 14144029
  12. 14144029
  13. 14144029
  14. 14144029
  15. 14144029
  16. 14144029
  17. 14144029
  18. 14144029
  19. 14144029
  20. 14144029
  21. 14144029
  22. 14144029
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
117,326KM
VIN 2GNALCEK9H1521815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1280
  • Mileage 117,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfortable Convenience Meets Everyday Practicality


Enjoy dependable performance and everyday versatility with this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT! Powered by a reliable 2.4L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers a comfortable and efficient ride thats perfect for commuting, errands, or weekend road trips. With Front-Wheel Drive, the Equinox offers confident handling and a smooth driving experience in a variety of conditions.

Inside, this Equinox LT is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Enjoy power-adjustable seating and heated front seats to help keep you comfortable during colder days. Remote start adds extra convenience by allowing you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you head out. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music streaming, while USB charging ports and an auxiliary input make it easy to keep devices powered and connected on the go.

The backup camera helps make parking and reversing easier and more convenient. Spacious, practical, and well-equipped, this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT is a great choice for drivers looking for comfort, reliability, and value in an SUV.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2022 Nissan Rogue AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Nissan Rogue AWD 68,933 KM $26,750 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Rogue AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2024 Nissan Rogue AWD 18,252 KM $31,000 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Rogue for sale in Brandon, MB
2024 Nissan Rogue 11,242 KM $31,250 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Chevrolet Equinox