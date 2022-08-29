Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

118,894 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Just arrived

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Just arrived

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9050785
  Stock #: U11623A
  VIN: 2GNFLFEK0H6166141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,894 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 1LT

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display.



2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

