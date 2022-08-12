Menu
2017 Chevrolet Impala

105,667 KM

Details Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2017 Chevrolet Impala

2017 Chevrolet Impala

1LT Fresh Unit, Ready For Summer

2017 Chevrolet Impala

1LT Fresh Unit, Ready For Summer

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

105,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8976001
  • Stock #: J22082
  • VIN: 2G1105SA3H9135636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

