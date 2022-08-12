$27,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Impala
1LT Fresh Unit, Ready For Summer
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
105,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8976001
- Stock #: J22082
- VIN: 2G1105SA3H9135636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,667 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
