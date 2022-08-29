$22,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LT #Leather #Apple CarPlay
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$22,000
- Listing ID: 9031195
- Stock #: PFP-500
- VIN: 1G1ZE5ST3HF137593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Wants and needs comfortably coexist. Equipped with a 1.5L 4cyl and 6 speed automatic transmission for terrific fuel economy this LT model also includes leather heated driver and front passenger seats, 8 way power adjustable drivers seat, 6 way power adjustable front passenger seat, Bose 9 speaker premium audio, power panoramic sunroof, 18 inch alloy wheels, remote start from key fob and myChevrolet APP, and 7 inch full colour touch screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.
Vehicle Features
