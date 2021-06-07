2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$39,675 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 0 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7200104

7200104 Stock #: Z1222

Z1222 VIN: 3GCUKSEC8HG509884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z1222

Mileage 85,053 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Power Brakes Onstar ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE full size spare tire Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Front Tow Hooks Mirror Memory Seating Bucket Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Mud Flaps Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Tool Kit SOFT TONNEAU COVER Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Spray-on Box Liner USB port Cell Phone Hookup Electronic Climate Control Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Seat Lumbar Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Center Seat Armrest Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Jack Trailer Brake Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags Power Rear Side Windows Remote Engine Start -OEM Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Led Headlights

