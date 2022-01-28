$36,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Double Cab 4WD #Heated Seats #Touch Screen
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$36,500
- Listing ID: 8186991
- Stock #: TRD86
- VIN: 1GCVKREC5HZ115143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,610 KM
Vehicle Description
A Hard-working Truck that Finishes the Job. That's right, we are talking about this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab 4WD. Outfitted with the dependable 5.3L V8 engine and the Z71 Offroad package, this truck features a unique Z71 grill, running boards, box liner, recovery hooks, trailering package, LED fog lamps, and 18" stylish aluminum rims. Inside, you'll find a touch screen display, bluetooth compatibility, USB/Aux connectivity, back-up camera, power driver seat, dual zone climate control, and premium cloth interior.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
