Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

91,610 KM

Details Description Features

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Double Cab 4WD #Heated Seats #Touch Screen

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Double Cab 4WD #Heated Seats #Touch Screen

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 8186991
  2. 8186991
  3. 8186991
  4. 8186991
  5. 8186991
  6. 8186991
  7. 8186991
  8. 8186991
  9. 8186991
  10. 8186991
  11. 8186991
  12. 8186991
  13. 8186991
  14. 8186991
  15. 8186991
  16. 8186991
  17. 8186991
  18. 8186991
  19. 8186991
  20. 8186991
  21. 8186991
  22. 8186991
  23. 8186991
  24. 8186991
  25. 8186991
  26. 8186991
  27. 8186991
  28. 8186991
  29. 8186991
  30. 8186991
  31. 8186991
  32. 8186991
Contact Seller

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

91,610KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186991
  • Stock #: TRD86
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC5HZ115143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD86
  • Mileage 91,610 KM

Vehicle Description

A Hard-working Truck that Finishes the Job. That's right, we are talking about this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab 4WD. Outfitted with the dependable 5.3L V8 engine and the Z71 Offroad package, this truck features a unique Z71 grill, running boards, box liner, recovery hooks, trailering package, LED fog lamps, and 18" stylish aluminum rims. Inside, you'll find a touch screen display, bluetooth compatibility, USB/Aux connectivity, back-up camera, power driver seat, dual zone climate control, and premium cloth interior.


We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2018 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 27,509 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima Hybr...
 44,618 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 203,141 KM
$17,250 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory