Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,601 KM

Details Description Features

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Double Cab 4WD #Heatedseats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Double Cab 4WD #Heatedseats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

125,601KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402892
  • Stock #: PFP-549
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC0HZ361730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-549
  • Mileage 125,601 KM

Vehicle Description

A Hard-working Truck that Finishes the Job. That's right, we are talking about this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab 4WD. Outfitted with the dependable 5.3L V8 engine, this truck features running boards, box liner, recovery hooks, trailering package, soft tonneau cover, LED fog lamps, and 18" stylish aluminum rims. Inside, you'll find a touch screen display, bluetooth compatibility, USB/Aux connectivity, remote start, back-up camera, power driver seat, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, and premium cloth interior.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 76,384 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 67,061 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 78,339 KM
$36,750 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory