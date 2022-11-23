$31,500+ tax & licensing
204-717-5500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Double Cab 4WD #Heatedseats
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$31,500
- Listing ID: 9402892
- Stock #: PFP-549
- VIN: 1GCVKREC0HZ361730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,601 KM
Vehicle Description
A Hard-working Truck that Finishes the Job. That's right, we are talking about this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab 4WD. Outfitted with the dependable 5.3L V8 engine, this truck features running boards, box liner, recovery hooks, trailering package, soft tonneau cover, LED fog lamps, and 18" stylish aluminum rims. Inside, you'll find a touch screen display, bluetooth compatibility, USB/Aux connectivity, remote start, back-up camera, power driver seat, heated front seats, dual zone climate control, and premium cloth interior.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
