$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chrysler 300
LIMITED RWD
2017 Chrysler 300
LIMITED RWD
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,283KM
VIN 2C3CCAAG1HH585723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD298
- Mileage 88,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury, Performance, and Timeless Style in One Package!
Cruise in comfort and turn heads in this 2017 Chrysler 300 Touring a bold, full-size sedan that blends classic American luxury with modern tech and power. Under the hood, it features a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering refined performance and confident handling every time you hit the road.
Finished in a sleek exterior with premium cloth seating and a spacious, driver-focused interior, this 300 is made for comfort on long drives or daily commutes. With features like keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control, youll ride in style and convenience.
Tech comes standard too the Uconnect infotainment system offers a responsive touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, voice command, and steering wheel-mounted controls to keep you connected and in control.
Safety and stability are built in, with features like all-speed traction control, electronic stability control, rearview camera, and advanced multistage airbags helping to keep you protected on the go.
Whether you're looking for a classy commuter or a comfortable cruiser, the 2017 Chrysler 300 Touring delivers a premium experience without the luxury price tag. Come see it today and drive away in timeless elegance!
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2017 Chrysler 300