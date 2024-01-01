Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Engineered for strength. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine, with a 9 speed automatic transmission and front wheel drive. Features of this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica include 18 inch polished aluminum wheels, hands free power sliding doors and liftgate, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth/USB/AUX connectivity, Harmon Kardon sound system, proximity keyless entry, push button start, remote start system, panoramic sunroof, ParkView rear back up camera, blind spot monitoring and rear cross path detection, heated and cooling front leather seats, heated steering wheel, Seatback video screens with Bluray/DVD player, advanced brake assist, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, forward collision warning with active brake assist, adaptive cruise control, 360 surround view camera system, rain sensing windshield wipers, auto high beam headlamp control, power adjustable front seats with lumbar support, stow n go second row seats.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-c62610da-7fff-47d9-13c7-4d6c8fa3143a><span>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.</span></span><br></div>

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

121,353 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,353KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG1HR532902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Engineered for strength. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine, with a 9 speed automatic transmission and front wheel drive. Features of this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica include 18 inch polished aluminum wheels, hands free power sliding doors and liftgate, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth/USB/AUX connectivity, Harmon Kardon sound system, proximity keyless entry, push button start, remote start system, panoramic sunroof, ParkView rear back up camera, blind spot monitoring and rear cross path detection, heated and cooling front leather seats, heated steering wheel, Seatback video screens with Bluray/DVD player, advanced brake assist, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, forward collision warning with active brake assist, adaptive cruise control, 360 surround view camera system, rain sensing windshield wipers, auto high beam headlamp control, power adjustable front seats with lumbar support, stow 'n go second row seats.


"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate AWD 83,769 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 66,473 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 87,916 KM $16,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler Pacifica