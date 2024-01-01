$24,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,353KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG1HR532902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 121,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Engineered for strength. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine, with a 9 speed automatic transmission and front wheel drive. Features of this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica include 18 inch polished aluminum wheels, hands free power sliding doors and liftgate, 8.4 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth/USB/AUX connectivity, Harmon Kardon sound system, proximity keyless entry, push button start, remote start system, panoramic sunroof, ParkView rear back up camera, blind spot monitoring and rear cross path detection, heated and cooling front leather seats, heated steering wheel, Seatback video screens with Bluray/DVD player, advanced brake assist, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, forward collision warning with active brake assist, adaptive cruise control, 360 surround view camera system, rain sensing windshield wipers, auto high beam headlamp control, power adjustable front seats with lumbar support, stow 'n go second row seats.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
2017 Chrysler Pacifica