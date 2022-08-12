$36,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Loaded Van , 7Pass. ,DVD,2nd Set of Rims & tires
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
64,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8976007
- Stock #: J22104
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG9HR721966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,377 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3