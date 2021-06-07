+ taxes & licensing
Our 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Coupe displayed in Contusion Blue is ready to go! Powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 offering 375hp paired with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that sprints you to 60mph in just over 5 seconds. Dominate the road with this Rear Wheel Drive R/T that will leave a smile on your face every time you drive while showing off approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway with satin carbon aluminum wheels, projector headlamps, sunroof, and projector fog lamps. R/T Challenger offers premium heated cloth power sport front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and the Uconnect touchscreen audio. You'll appreciate the versatility of a 60/40 split rear folding seat and the convenience of power windows with one-touch functionality. This modernized classic powerhouse will certainly make you smile the second you get behind the wheel! Drive confidently in this Dodge with multi-stage airbags, ABS, and stability control to keep you out of harm's way. This Challenger's smooth, comfortable ride, sport-like handling, and huge trunk will have you looking for reasons to get behind the wheel! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
