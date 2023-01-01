2017 Dodge Durango

$31,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 6 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637303

9637303 Stock #: PFP-575

PFP-575 VIN: 1C4RDJDG2HC783079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-575

Mileage 146,695 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.