2017 Dodge Durango

146,695 KM

Details Description

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

GT AWD #Blacktop Package #Rear DVD

2017 Dodge Durango

GT AWD #Blacktop Package #Rear DVD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

146,695KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637303
  • Stock #: PFP-575
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG2HC783079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-575
  • Mileage 146,695 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Durango GT AWD is the ultimate embodiment of boldness and power. With a 3.6L V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, this car delivers a ride that is both smooth and impressive. Its all-wheel drive capability allows it to handle corners with ease. The car's keyless entry with push-button start feature allows you to get in and start the car without fumbling with keys. The leather bucket seats provide comfort and luxury while the 7-inch customizable in-cluster display allows for an intuitive and user-friendly experience. The power 8-way memory driver and 6-way power passenger seats ensure optimal driving positions. The heated front and second-row seats, along with the heated steering wheel, provide maximum comfort during cold weather. The Blacktop package adds a touch of edginess with its 20-inch hyper black aluminum wheels, Gloss black GT badging, Gloss black exterior mirrors, and black badges. For entertainment, the car is equipped with a Rear DVD entertainment center to keep passengers entertained on long drives. The power sunroof adds to the car's overall aesthetic and provides a sense of freedom. The 8.4-inch touch screen infotainment system provides access to all of the car's features and entertainment options. Finally, the rear backup camera ensures safety and convenience when backing up. Overall, the 2017 Durango GT AWD is a car that truly embraces the concept of "go bold or go home."
Includes a 3 month/6000 km Sisson Auto Certified Powertrain Warranty.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

