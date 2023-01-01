$31,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2017 Dodge Durango
GT AWD #Blacktop Package #Rear DVD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
146,695KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9637303
- Stock #: PFP-575
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG2HC783079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Includes a 3 month/6000 km Sisson Auto Certified Powertrain Warranty.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
