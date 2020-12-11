+ taxes & licensing
204-727-0531
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
+ taxes & licensing
A get-it-done machine, our 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT displayed in Granite Pearlcoat is supremely versatile and ready to serve you well! Take control of your day with our 3.6 Litre V6 that provides 283hp and the 6 Speed Automatic transmission that gives you ample power when you need it. This Front Wheel Drive helps you attain approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. A hit with both parents and kids, this SXT is family-friendly and stylish with a black grille, black stow 'n place roof rack, and quad halogen headlamps. Upon entering our SXT, you'll be impressed with the smart design that features versatile seating as well as keyless entry, climate control, luxury steering wheel with audio/cruise controls, power front window/locks, cloth seating, and a multimedia center. There is even a rear DVD entertainment system to keep the kids occupied on long road trips! Our Dodge Grand Caravan enjoys a superior reputation for safety so you can breathe easy behind the wheel. It's equipped with stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, active front head restraints, and airbags. Everything you're looking for to help you take control of your daily routine, our Grand Caravan is all set to give you miles of smiles! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3