1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
+ taxes & licensing
Canada's #1 Selling Minivan. This 2017 Dodge Caravan features a 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Advanced multistage airbags, Electronic stability control, Cruise control, AC w/ front dual zone manual temperature control, Power windows with driver one-touch down, Power locks, 4-speakers, Overhead console, 17-inch wheel covers, Tinted glass, Power heated manual folding mirrors, Quad-lens halogen headlamps, AC w/ manual tri-zone temperature control, Bluetooth streaming audio, Remote USB port, Auto-dimming rear view mirror, Hands free communication with Bluetooth, Black side roof rails, Integrated crossbars, Viper aftermarket remote starter, Compact spare tire.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
