2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

35,004 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE #Tinted Glass #Rear Heat

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE #Tinted Glass #Rear Heat

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,004KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6381933
  Stock #: CSN007
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR830961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CSN007
  • Mileage 35,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Canada's #1 Selling Minivan. This 2017 Dodge Caravan features a 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Advanced multistage airbags, Electronic stability control, Cruise control, AC w/ front dual zone manual temperature control, Power windows with driver one-touch down, Power locks, 4-speakers, Overhead console, 17-inch wheel covers, Tinted glass, Power heated manual folding mirrors, Quad-lens halogen headlamps, AC w/ manual tri-zone temperature control, Bluetooth streaming audio, Remote USB port, Auto-dimming rear view mirror, Hands free communication with Bluetooth, Black side roof rails, Integrated crossbars, Viper aftermarket remote starter, Compact spare tire. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

