1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Our 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroads AWD in Vice White lets you take command of your day with family-friendly functionality! The 3.6 Liter V6 generates 283hp and is matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This efficient team rewards you with a smooth ride and excellent maneuverability as well as approximately 9.5L/100km in this sure-footed All Wheel Drive SUV. A gloss black grille and distinct black wheels accent the bold muscular exterior of our Crossroads. Space is abundant in the Crossroads cabin featuring premium soft-touch materials. You'll appreciate power accessories, sunroof, heated steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat with in-seat storage, heated front seats, and leather-faced seats. Staying seamlessly connected is easy with our Media Centre featuring hands-free communication with Bluetooth, a prominent touchscreen, full-color navigation, and available satellite radio. Pack everyone up and set off for adventure with confidence as our Dodge Journey also features rear park assist, anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag. Life is a Journey, not a destination, so get behind the wheel and enjoy the ride... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
