2017 Dodge Journey

62,446 KM

Details

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD #Clean Carfax #Seven Seats

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD #Clean Carfax #Seven Seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

62,446KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7899111
  Stock #: PFP-319
  VIN: 3C4PDDGG1HT622960

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 62,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Award winning features and superior craftsmanship. Featuring a 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with leather heated seats, Heated steering wheel, second row in floor storage bins, Power windows with front one touch up/down, Radio 8.4-inch colour touch screen, Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Auto dimming rear view mirror, 19-inch alloy wheels, Seven seater with 3rd row 50/50 folding/reclining seat, Tri zone climate control, rear air conditioning with heater, Rear view camera, Garmin navigation system, 2nd row DVD with 9-inch video screen, Power sunroof.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

