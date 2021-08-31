Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

92,500 KM

Details Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

  1. 7924209
  2. 7924209
  3. 7924209
  4. 7924209
  5. 7924209
  6. 7924209
  7. 7924209
  8. 7924209
  9. 7924209
  10. 7924209
  11. 7924209
  12. 7924209
  13. 7924209
Contact Seller

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

92,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7924209
  • Stock #: Z3812
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGG8HT629768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z3812
  • Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Power Rear Window
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
full size spare tire
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
rear air conditioning
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
KEYLESS REMOTE
Spare Tire Carrier
Power Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Lumbar
Cell Phone Hookup
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
DVD System -OEM
Single Roof Mounted Screen
Navigation System -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Dual Headsets
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Battery -OEM
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Jack
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Owner Manual
Maintenance Book
Third Row Buckets
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Cargo Area Shelving
Panelled Walls
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Led Headlights
Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery
Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Marshall Motors

2019 Toyota Sienna *...
 101,963 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 39,300 KM
$26,946 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Cherokee T...
 16,106 KM
$46,989 + tax & lic

Email Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory