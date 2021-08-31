2017 Dodge Journey

$22,499 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7924209

7924209 Stock #: Z3812

Z3812 VIN: 3C4PDCGG8HT629768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z3812

Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Power Rear Window Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitoring Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER full size spare tire Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort rear air conditioning Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience KEYLESS REMOTE Spare Tire Carrier Seating Power Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Lumbar Cell Phone Hookup Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls DVD System -OEM Single Roof Mounted Screen Navigation System -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Dual Headsets Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Battery -OEM Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Jack Auxiliary Power Outlet Owner Manual Maintenance Book Third Row Buckets Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Cargo Area Shelving Panelled Walls Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Led Headlights Cloth / Leather Combination Upholstery Push-Start Ignition

