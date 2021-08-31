Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

92,500 KM

Details Description

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

92,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7924272
  Stock #: Z3812
  VIN: 3C4PDCGG8HT629768

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Load up the gang and get set for an adventure in our 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad brought to you in Pitch Black Clear Coat! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 283hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination rewards you with approximately 9.8L 100km on the highway! Sleek and sporty, our Crossroad draws second glances with its chrome and black accents. Open the door to the Crossroad to find a spacious cabin that's been carefully designed with your needs in mind. Supportive seats with premium seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, the Uconnect touchscreen, available satellite radio, and other amenities make you feel perpetually indulged. Our Dodge Journey provides peace of mind as well with anti-lock disc brakes, traction stability control, and airbags. Life is a Journey, not a destination. So get behind the wheel... Your adventure awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

