2017 Dodge Journey
SXT #7 Passenger #DVD Player
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$22,250
- Listing ID: 9289825
- Stock #: PFP-535
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG0HT517844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,472 KM
Vehicle Description
With Best in Class Storage, who says you can't take it all with you? This 2016 Journey SXT/Limited FWD is equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. It features three row 7 passenger seating, rear heat, rear air conditioning, 9 inch overhead DVD player with remote and wireless headphones, 8.4 inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and back up camera, passive keyless entry, push button start, remote starter, roof rack with crossbars and 17 inch alloy rims.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
