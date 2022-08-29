Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

73,472 KM

Details

$22,250

+ tax & licensing
$22,250

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT #7 Passenger #DVD Player

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT #7 Passenger #DVD Player

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$22,250

+ taxes & licensing

73,472KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9289825
  • Stock #: PFP-535
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0HT517844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-535
  • Mileage 73,472 KM

Vehicle Description

With Best in Class Storage, who says you can't take it all with you?  This 2016 Journey SXT/Limited FWD is equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission.  It features three row 7 passenger seating, rear heat, rear air conditioning, 9 inch overhead DVD player with remote and wireless headphones, 8.4 inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and back up camera, passive keyless entry, push button start, remote starter, roof rack with crossbars and 17 inch alloy rims.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

