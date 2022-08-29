2017 Dodge Journey

$22,250 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 4 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9289825

9289825 Stock #: PFP-535

PFP-535 VIN: 3C4PDCCG0HT517844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.