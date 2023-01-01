Menu
2017 Ford Edge

66,075 KM

Details Description

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD #New Arrival

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD #New Arrival

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

66,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10144182
  • Stock #: TRD167
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J83HBB95084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # TRD167
  • Mileage 66,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the power and versatility of the 2017 Ford Edge. This exceptional vehicle offers a range of powerful choices to suit your driving preferences. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine mated to a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering impressive performance and efficiency. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), the Ford Edge ensures exceptional traction and stability, allowing you to navigate various road conditions with confidence. The blind spot monitoring system enhances safety by providing alerts when there are vehicles in your blind spots, promoting safer lane changes. The SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch color touchscreen takes connectivity and entertainment to new heights. It offers intuitive controls, seamless smartphone integration, and access to various apps and features. Stay connected, entertained, and informed on every journey. The Ford Edge prioritizes comfort and customization with its front 10-way power adjustable driver's seat and 6-way power passenger seat, allowing you to find your perfect seating position. The heated leather front seats provide warmth and luxury during colder days. Immerse yourself in exceptional audio quality with the premium sound system featuring 9 speakers. Experience breathtaking views and natural light with the panoramic moonroof, creating an open and airy atmosphere within the vehicle. Stay charged and connected with the convenience of two smart charging USB ports, ensuring that your devices are powered up and ready to go. The 2017 Ford Edge offers a powerful and feature-packed driving experience. From its advanced technology to its comfortable and luxurious interior, this vehicle is designed to elevate your journeys and provide you with a seamless blend of power, versatility, and modern convenience.
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month/6000km Powertrain warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

