2017 Ford Edge

67,138 KM

Details

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD #Bonus Winter Tires #Panoramic Sunroof

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD #Bonus Winter Tires #Panoramic Sunroof

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

67,138KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8033818
  • Stock #: PFP-342
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J81HBB76842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Mileage 67,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Powerful choices for you. This 2017 Ford Edge features a 3.5V6 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, All wheel drive system, Blind spot monitoring system with cross-traffic alert, Front 10-way power driver's seat and 6-way power passenger seat, Heated seats, EasyFold seat back release, Leather seats, Premium audio system with 9-speakers, SYNC3 with 8-inch colour touchscreen display and 2 smart charging USB Ports, Dual zone climate control, Remote start system, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel. Cold weather package: includes heated steering wheel, and front and rear floor liners, Technology package: includes voice activated navigation system, Auto dimming driver's sideview mirror and 110-volt converter power outlet.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

