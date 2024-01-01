$14,750+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD
2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,137KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD2HUB68698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-935
- Mileage 147,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Gear Up and Go!
Check out this 2017 Ford Escape SE!
It comes with a 1.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with FWD.
Features include remote keyless entry, power drivers seat, heated seats , 60/40 back seat split, Apple CarPlay , rear backup camera , an 8 color LCD touchscreen with swipe capability, 9 speakers , and 2 smart charging USB ports .
Perfect for your adventures!
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$14,750
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2017 Ford Escape