Check out this 2017 Ford Escape SE! 

It comes with a 1.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with FWD. 

Features include remote keyless entry, power drivers seat, heated seats , 60/40 back seat split, Apple CarPlay , rear backup camera , an 8 color LCD touchscreen with swipe capability, 9 speakers , and 2 smart charging USB ports . 

Perfect for your adventures! 

Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance 

At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. 

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

2017 Ford Escape

147,137 KM

$14,750

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,137KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD2HUB68698

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-935
  • Mileage 147,137 KM

Gear Up and Go!

Check out this 2017 Ford Escape SE!


It comes with a 1.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with FWD.


Features include remote keyless entry, power drivers seat, heated seats , 60/40 back seat split, Apple CarPlay , rear backup camera , an 8 color LCD touchscreen with swipe capability, 9 speakers , and 2 smart charging USB ports .


Perfect for your adventures!


Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance



"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Ford Escape