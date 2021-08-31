+ taxes & licensing
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2017 Ford Escape SE
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Traction control.
EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
