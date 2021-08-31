Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

29,869 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE|Htd Lthr|Camera|Alloys|4WD|Clean

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE|Htd Lthr|Camera|Alloys|4WD|Clean

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 7918641
  2. 7918641
  3. 7918641
  4. 7918641
  5. 7918641
  6. 7918641
  7. 7918641
  8. 7918641
  9. 7918641
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,869KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7918641
  • Stock #: U11569
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G93HUE78973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 Ford Escape SE

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Traction control.



EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT



Reviews:

* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2017 Ford Escape SE|...
 29,869 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 48,477 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot Tou...
 1,000 KM
$57,162 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory