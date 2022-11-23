Menu
2017 Ford Escape

116,651 KM

Details

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD #Leather #Panoramic Sunroof

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD #Leather #Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

116,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9416701
  • Stock #: A116
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G98HUC90901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A116
  • Mileage 116,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Gear Up and Go.  This 2017 Ford Escape SE FWD is powered by an upgraded 2.0L Ecoboost engine and 6 speed automatic transmission.  Addition equipment includes power lift gate, twin panel moonroof/panoramic sunroof, voice activated navigation system, 18' machined aluminum wheels, SE leather plus seating package, heated front seats, rear parking sensors, rear back up camera, power drivers seat, 8 inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with 9 speakers, remote keyless entry and SecuriCode invisible keypad.

Includes 3 month 6000km Powertrain Warranty

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

