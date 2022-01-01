2017 Ford Expedition

$42,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8128393

8128393 Stock #: PFP-355

PFP-355 VIN: 1FMJK2AT2HEA67275

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Mileage 115,099 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

