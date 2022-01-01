+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR ADVNETURES. This 2017 Ford Expedition Max features a 3.5L EcoBoost engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with ControlTrac 4-wheel drive system, Blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, SYNC 3 which includes 8-inch color LCD touchscreen in center stack with swiping capability and 2 smart charging USB ports, 1st row 10-way power heated and cooled bucket seats, including power lumbar and recline with driver's memory feature, 2nd row heated seats, Audio system from SONY with 12-speakers, subwoofer and HD Radio technology, Ambient lighting, Dual zone climate controls, Keyless entry with push-button start, Remote start system, Power adjustable pedals with memory, Power lift gate, Power door, Power locks Power running boards, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Power sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
