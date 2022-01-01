Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

115,099 KM

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Ford Expedition

2017 Ford Expedition

Max Limited 4WD #8 Passenger

2017 Ford Expedition

Max Limited 4WD #8 Passenger

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

115,099KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8128393
  Stock #: PFP-355
  VIN: 1FMJK2AT2HEA67275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 115,099 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR ADVNETURES. This 2017 Ford Expedition Max features a 3.5L EcoBoost engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with ControlTrac 4-wheel drive system, Blind spot information system with cross traffic alert, SYNC 3 which includes 8-inch color LCD touchscreen in center stack with swiping capability and 2 smart charging USB ports, 1st row 10-way power heated and cooled bucket seats, including power lumbar and recline with driver's memory feature, 2nd row heated seats, Audio system from SONY with 12-speakers, subwoofer and HD Radio technology, Ambient lighting, Dual zone climate controls, Keyless entry with push-button start, Remote start system, Power adjustable pedals with memory, Power lift gate, Power door, Power locks Power running boards, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Power sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

