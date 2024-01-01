$26,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,105KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8F83HGE16439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,105 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2017 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 108,105 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE FWD 147,137 KM $14,750 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD 107,456 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2017 Ford Explorer