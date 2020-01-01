You can find this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT and many others like it at Kelleher Ford Sales. Quality and prestige abound with this Ford F-150. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Ford F-150 XLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.