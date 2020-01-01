Menu
2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,434KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4516101
  • Stock #: 171820
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E86HFA36728
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You can find this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT and many others like it at Kelleher Ford Sales. Quality and prestige abound with this Ford F-150. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Ford F-150 XLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

