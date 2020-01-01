Menu
2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,119KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4516122
  • Stock #: 171850
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E88HFA36729
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Kelleher Ford Sales has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Ford F-150. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Ford F-150 XLT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 XLT is the one!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

