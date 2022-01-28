Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 3 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8176522

8176522 Stock #: 173041

173041 VIN: 1FTEW1EP3HKE27799

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 173041

Mileage 85,330 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.