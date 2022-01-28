Menu
2017 Ford F-150

85,330 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,330KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8176522
  • Stock #: 173041
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3HKE27799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 173041
  • Mileage 85,330 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 145"" XLT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

