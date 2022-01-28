$CALL+ tax & licensing
Kelleher Ford
888-422-7156
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
85,330KM
Used
- Stock #: 173041
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP3HKE27799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,330 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD SuperCrew 145"" XLT
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Kelleher Ford
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6