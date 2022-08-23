$CALL+ tax & licensing
Kelleher Ford
888-422-7156
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,464KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8984587
- Stock #: A25461
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT0HEE59737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 118110
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
