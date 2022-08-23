Menu
2017 Ford F-250

55,464 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW King Ranch

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW King Ranch

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8984587
  • Stock #: A25461
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT0HEE59737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 118110
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A25461
  • Mileage 55,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

