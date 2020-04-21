Menu
2017 Ford Focus

SE

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

  1. 4896909
  2. 4896909
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,021KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4896909
  • Stock #: 148220
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XHL320806
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4dr Sdn SE

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

