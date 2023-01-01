$25,500+ tax & licensing
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2017 Ford Mustang
ECOBOOST COUPE
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
63,002KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10409838
- Stock #: PFP-697
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH6H5318795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 63,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
