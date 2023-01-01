Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

63,002 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST COUPE

2017 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST COUPE

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

63,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10409838
  • Stock #: PFP-697
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH6H5318795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel the pulse of turbocharged responsiveness with the 2.3L EcoBoost engine, the heart of Mustang's performance. This exceptional engine boasts a twin-scroll single turbocharger and advanced direct-injection technology, delivering best-in-class horsepower and torque that will thrill any driving enthusiast.Inside the Mustang, you'll discover an array of features designed to elevate your driving experience: The 6-way power driver's seat with power lumbar lets you customize your seating position for ultimate comfort during your journey. Enjoy your favorite music through the AM/FM stereo/single-CD player with 6 speakers, delivering high-quality audio to enhance your driving pleasure. Maintain the perfect cabin temperature with single-zone manual air conditioning, ensuring a comfortable ride in any weather. Experience the distinctive and exhilarating sound of the Roush exhaust system, adding to the Mustang's performance character. Stay connected and in control with SYNC featuring a 4.2" color LCD screen in the center stack, while 911 Assist, AppLink, and 2 smart-charging USB ports keep you connected and your devices powered. Navigate tight spaces and reverse with confidence using the rearview camera, enhancing safety and convenience .Easily adjust window settings with power windows, adding to the convenience of your ride. Start your Mustang remotely with the remote start system, ensuring it's ready to hit the road when you are. To further enhance its versatility, this Mustang comes with a second set of winter tires on rims, making it well-prepared to tackle different driving conditions. In summary, the 2.3L EcoBoost-powered Mustang offers a thrilling driving experience, with turbocharged performance and a range of features designed for your comfort, entertainment, and convenience. Whether you're cruising on the open road or navigating challenging terrain, this Mustang is primed to deliver an exhilarating ride.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

