Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Canyon

38,845 KM

Details Description

$37,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,488

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Canyon

2017 GMC Canyon

*SLE*Apple Car Play/Android Auto* Back-Up Cam*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Canyon

*SLE*Apple Car Play/Android Auto* Back-Up Cam*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

Contact Seller

$37,488

+ taxes & licensing

38,845KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7679251
  • Stock #: 93506B
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN5H1222414

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 38,845 KM

Vehicle Description

A favorite among drivers and critics alike, our 2017 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab 4X4 presented in Red has been precisely crafted and thoughtfully designed! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 with Active Fuel Management that generates 308hp connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive provides approximately 9.4L 100km on the highway, along with all of the capability and versatility you demand plus is easy to maneuver and will certainly have you looking for the long way home. There's just nothing else quite like our Canyon SLE! Check out the aggressive stance with the bold grille and prominent alloy wheels. You'll appreciate the quiet SLE cabin with supportive seating and a high level of amenities including voice-activated IntelliLink with color touch radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, available WiFi, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 4 USB Ports, and available satellite radio. Safety is key in the quality engineering of our GMC Canyon. It's built smart and strong with StabiliTrak, daytime running lamps, airbags, a rear camera, Teen Driver, and more. Designed to the highest standards, our Canyon is redefining small pickups! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

2017 GMC Canyon *SLE...
 38,845 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 59,564 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee *...
 145,018 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-727-XXXX

(click to show)

204-727-0531

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory