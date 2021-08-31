+ taxes & licensing
A favorite among drivers and critics alike, our 2017 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab 4X4 presented in Red has been precisely crafted and thoughtfully designed! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 with Active Fuel Management that generates 308hp connected to an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive provides approximately 9.4L 100km on the highway, along with all of the capability and versatility you demand plus is easy to maneuver and will certainly have you looking for the long way home. There's just nothing else quite like our Canyon SLE! Check out the aggressive stance with the bold grille and prominent alloy wheels. You'll appreciate the quiet SLE cabin with supportive seating and a high level of amenities including voice-activated IntelliLink with color touch radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, available WiFi, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 4 USB Ports, and available satellite radio. Safety is key in the quality engineering of our GMC Canyon. It's built smart and strong with StabiliTrak, daytime running lamps, airbags, a rear camera, Teen Driver, and more. Designed to the highest standards, our Canyon is redefining small pickups! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
