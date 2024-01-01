$34,950+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT ALL Terain,Sunroof, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT ALL Terain,Sunroof, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$34,950
+ taxes & licensing
183,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC9HG275627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,077 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
2017 GMC Sierra 1500