2017 GMC Sierra 1500

183,077 KM

Details Features

$34,950

+ tax & licensing
SLT ALL Terain,Sunroof, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

+ taxes & licensing

183,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC9HG275627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-XXXX

204-728-4040

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

