2017 GMC Sierra 1500

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-728-0130
+ taxes & licensing
Come in out of the cold and view our entire selection of New and Pre-Owned Inventory, December 14th to January 2nd at the Murray Auto Centre Year End Indoor Sale! More than 700 Vehicles Indoors at The Westoba Agricultural Centre of Excellence, Keystone Centre. See you there! <br><br> 3.6L V6 Engine. Features include Front Pedestrian Alert and Forward Collision Alert with Active Braking, Lane Change and Rear Cross Traffic Alerts, Lane Keep Assist, Safety Seat Vibration Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Navigation with Traffic, Backup Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Heated and Ventilated Power Bucket Seats with Lumbar, Beautiful Cashmere Leather Interior, Driver Memory Settings, Steering Modes, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Go, Remote Start, Adjustable Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Air and Heat, Alloy Wheels, My Cadillac, Projection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Text Messaging, Onstar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and Bose Sound; with remaining Manufacturer's 6 yr/110,000 km Powertrain Warranty, 4 yr/80,000 km Comprehensive Warranty, and 3 Month/5,000 km Used Vehicle Limited Warranty (Certified Pre-Owned) with GM Roadside Assistance! <br><br> At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to
ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value
Priced Vehicles! <br><br>
Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is a General Motors Factory Certified
Cadillac Pre-Owned location. When you purchase a Certified Cadillac
Pre-Owned vehicle, you'll receive a manufacturer's backed warranty with
24-hour roadside assistance, a 150 plus point inspection of the vehicle,
and a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege.<br><br>
Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including
government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation
fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications
and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for most
current information.<br><br>
Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing Available. Trades Welcome! Call
us at 1 (888) 863-5791 or Text 1 (204) 400-4250! Dealer Permit #5118
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3