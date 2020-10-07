Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

54,156 KM

SLE|Warranty - Just Arrived|

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

54,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6194097
  • Stock #: S20387A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC1HG501427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Air Conditioning|Backup Camera|SiriusXMRemote Start||



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

V8



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

