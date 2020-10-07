2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel A/C Convenience Cruise Control Remote Starter Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Seating Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Additional Features Aux input Sirius Radio Electric Mirrors Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.