Delivering the comfort and capability you crave, our 2017 GMC Terrain SLT AWD is outstanding in Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic! Powered by a proven 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder with ECO mode offers 182hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission which results in an exceptionally quiet ride. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers great handling plus approximately 7.6L/100km on the open road. Bold and refined, our Terrain SLT commands the road with its chrome accents, striking grille, luggage rails, power sunroof, new tires, and alloy wheels. Open the door to the beautiful SLT interior, get settled in the heated driver seat with perforated leather, and note the remote vehicle starter, driver information center, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and multi-flex sliding rear seats. Maintain a safe connection via Bluetooth and OnStar with available WiFi while enjoying Pioneer Premium audio, colour Touch Radio with IntelliLink, a prominent touchscreen display, full-color navigation, and available satellite radio. Masterfully engineered by GMC with a superb performance as well as exemplary safety, our Terrain offers peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, airbags and a rear vision camera. Radiating premium good looks inside and out, this Terrain delivers without compromise so do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
