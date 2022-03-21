Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

87,089 KM

Details

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD #Sunroof #Leather

2017 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD #Sunroof #Leather

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

87,089KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8931235
  Stock #: PFP-484
  VIN: 2GKFLUE32H6269426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 87,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Designed for every occasion. This 2017 GMC Terrain SLT features a 3.6 V6 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with All-wheel drive, Perforated leather seats, Heated front seats, Driver and passenger 8-way power seat adjustor and power lumbar, Rear view camera, Leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise control, Dual zone climate control, Remote keyless entry, Remote start system, Power sunroof, Nightfall edition package with 18-inch alloy rims, Power liftgate, Colour touch and audio system, USB port, Bluetooth steaming audio and hands free calling, Pioneer premium 8-speaker audio system.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

