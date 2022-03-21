$25,500+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD #Sunroof #Leather
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
- Listing ID: 8931235
- Stock #: PFP-484
- VIN: 2GKFLUE32H6269426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 87,089 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed for every occasion. This 2017 GMC Terrain SLT features a 3.6 V6 engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with All-wheel drive, Perforated leather seats, Heated front seats, Driver and passenger 8-way power seat adjustor and power lumbar, Rear view camera, Leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise control, Dual zone climate control, Remote keyless entry, Remote start system, Power sunroof, Nightfall edition package with 18-inch alloy rims, Power liftgate, Colour touch and audio system, USB port, Bluetooth steaming audio and hands free calling, Pioneer premium 8-speaker audio system.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
