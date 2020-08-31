+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!
2017 Honda Accord Sport w/Honda Sensing
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Black Cloth, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather/Fabric Combination Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 100 Point Inspection
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews:
* Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
