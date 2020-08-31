Menu
2017 Honda Accord

35,649 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Sport|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

35,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5785158
  • Stock #: U11317
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F69HA806291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U11317
  • Mileage 35,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 Honda Accord Sport w/Honda Sensing



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Black Cloth, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather/Fabric Combination Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 100 Point Inspection

CARFAX Canada One Owner

2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC

Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews:

* Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

