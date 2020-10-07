+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
+ taxes & licensing
Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!
2017 Honda Accord SE
One Owner, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, Remote Starter, Grey Fabric Cloth, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7