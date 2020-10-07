Menu
2017 Honda Accord

79,859 KM

Details Description Features

$18,975

+ tax & licensing
$18,975

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan SE|Rmt Start|Certified|Carplay|Htd Seats|Alloys

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan SE|Rmt Start|Certified|Carplay|Htd Seats|Alloys

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$18,975

+ taxes & licensing

79,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6114039
  • Stock #: U11355
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F79HA801374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 Honda Accord SE



One Owner, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, Remote Starter, Grey Fabric Cloth, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 100 Point Inspection



2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC

Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Starter
Remote Engine Start
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

