<strong>2017 Honda Civic EX-T Turbo</strong> <strong>Features:</strong> <ul> <li>Turbocharged 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</li> <li>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</li> <li>Honda Sensing Safety Suite</li> <li>Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)</li> <li>Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)</li> <li>Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)</li> <li>Lane Watch</li> <li>18-Inch Alloy Wheels</li> <li>Sunroof/Moonroof</li> <li>Heated Front Seats</li> <li>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li> <li>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration</li> <li>7-Inch Display Audio Touch-Screen</li> <li>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</li> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start</li> <li>Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and Streaming Audio</li> <li>USB Audio Interface</li> </ul> <strong>Recent Services:</strong> <ul> <li>Synthetic Oil Change</li> <li>New Engine/Cabin Filters</li> <li>Brakes Serviced</li> <li>New Rear Pads and Rotors</li> </ul> This 2017 Honda Civic EX-T is in good condition with only 73,180 km on the odometer. It offers a perfect blend of sporty performance and fuel efficiency, thanks to its turbocharged engine. The car comes fully equipped with advanced safety features, a comfortable interior, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish compact car.

VIN 2HGFC1F46HH103787

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,205 KM

  • Turbocharged 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
  • Honda Sensing Safety Suite
  • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
  • Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)
  • Lane Watch
  • 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
  • 7-Inch Display Audio Touch-Screen
  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and Streaming Audio
  • Synthetic Oil Change
  • New Engine/Cabin Filters
  • Brakes Serviced
This 2017 Honda Civic EX-T is in good condition with only 73,180 km on the odometer. It offers a perfect blend of sporty performance and fuel efficiency, thanks to its turbocharged engine. The car comes fully equipped with advanced safety features, a comfortable interior, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish compact car.




All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Honda Civic