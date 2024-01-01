$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-T|Turbo|Sunroof|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-T|Turbo|Sunroof|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,205KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC1F46HH103787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,205 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic EX-T Turbo
Features:
Recent Services:
This 2017 Honda Civic EX-T is in good condition with only 73,180 km on the odometer. It offers a perfect blend of sporty performance and fuel efficiency, thanks to its turbocharged engine. The car comes fully equipped with advanced safety features, a comfortable interior, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish compact car.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?
Features:
- Turbocharged 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
- Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
- Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)
- Lane Watch
- 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
- Sunroof/Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
- 7-Inch Display Audio Touch-Screen
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Remote Engine Start
- Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and Streaming Audio
- USB Audio Interface
Recent Services:
- Synthetic Oil Change
- New Engine/Cabin Filters
- Brakes Serviced
- New Rear Pads and Rotors
This 2017 Honda Civic EX-T is in good condition with only 73,180 km on the odometer. It offers a perfect blend of sporty performance and fuel efficiency, thanks to its turbocharged engine. The car comes fully equipped with advanced safety features, a comfortable interior, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a reliable and stylish compact car.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX|Local|Clean|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats 131,351 KM $28,439 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 170,759 KM $35,031 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE|Local|Clean|LowKm|AWD|Htd.Seats 13,563 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2017 Honda Civic