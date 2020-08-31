Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

59,241 KM

Details Description Features

$22,725

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,725

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sport Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sport Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5828658
  2. 5828658
  3. 5828658
  4. 5828658
  5. 5828658
  6. 5828658
  7. 5828658
  8. 5828658
  9. 5828658
Contact Seller

$22,725

+ taxes & licensing

59,241KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828658
  • Stock #: U11326
  • VIN: SHHFK7G95HU309461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 Honda Civic Sport Touring Heated Seats|Navigation|Adaptive Cruise Control|Sunroof|

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* 100 Point Inspection



1.5L I4 DOHC 16V

Reviews:

* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as well as a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 97,498 KM
$15,693 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS|H...
 47,896 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX|C...
 34,799 KM
$28,267 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory