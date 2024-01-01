Menu
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L

Vehicle Details:

Year: 2017
Make: Honda
Model: CR-V
Trim: EX-L
Body Style: SUV
Exterior Color: Obsidian Blue Pearl
Interior Color: Beige Leather

Features:

1.5L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Leather-Trimmed Interior
18-Inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Sensing Safety Suite (includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System)
7-Inch Display Audio with HondaLink
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera

This 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L stands out for its reliability, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior. It's perfect for anyone looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that can handle both city driving and long road trips with ease. Don't miss the opportunity to own this well-maintained vehicle!

2017 Honda CR-V

159,729 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L|AWD|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L|AWD|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,729KM
VIN 2hkrw2h88hh136130

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R25014A
  • Mileage 159,729 KM

2017 Honda CR-V EX-L

 
Vehicle Details:
  • Year: 2017
  • Make: Honda
  • Model: CR-V
  • Trim: EX-L
  • Body Style: SUV
  • Exterior Color: Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Color: Beige Leather

 
Features:
  • 1.5L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Moonroof
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Power Liftgate
  • Leather-Trimmed Interior
  • 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Sensing Safety Suite (includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System)
  • 7-Inch Display Audio with HondaLink
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
  • Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor
  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera




This 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L stands out for its reliability, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that can handle both city driving and long road trips with ease. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this well-maintained vehicle!




All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Honda CR-V