2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L|AWD|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
Used
159,729KM
VIN 2hkrw2h88hh136130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R25014A
- Mileage 159,729 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L
This 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L stands out for its reliability, advanced safety features, and luxurious interior. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that can handle both city driving and long road trips with ease. Don’t miss the opportunity to own this well-maintained vehicle!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
- Year: 2017
- Make: Honda
- Model: CR-V
- Trim: EX-L
- Body Style: SUV
- Exterior Color: Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Color: Beige Leather
- 1.5L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine
- Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Liftgate
- Leather-Trimmed Interior
- 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite (includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System)
- 7-Inch Display Audio with HondaLink
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
- Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
