2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,481KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801464
  • Stock #: U11205
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H81HH132260
Exterior Colour
Modern Steel Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

2017 Honda CR-V EX-L Heated Power Seats|Adaptive Cruise|Dual Zone Climate| AWD

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • XM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Electric Seats
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Power Tailgate
  • Sirius Radio
  • USB port
  • Heated Back Seats
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

