2017 Honda Fit - Compact, Efficient, and Fun to Drive!

Experience the perfect blend of versatility and efficiency with the 2017 Honda Fit. This compact car is designed to tackle city streets with ease, offering practical features and a lively driving experience.

Compact Efficiency:
- Nimble and agile for effortless urban driving.
- Fuel-efficient engine for cost-effective commuting.

Versatile Interior:
- Magic Seat® for customizable cargo and seating configurations.
- Comfortable seating for driver and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity:
- User-friendly infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Bluetooth® connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.

Extras:
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Practical Design: Ideal for city living with easy parking and maneuverability.
- Lively Driving Experience: Responsive handling for an enjoyable drive.

Own the 2017 Honda Fit and enjoy the benefits of a compact and efficient car. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover the practicality and fun this vehicle brings to your daily commute.

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

2017 Honda Fit

191,311 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,311KM
Used
VIN 3HGGK5H66HM102329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,311 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Fit - Compact, Efficient, and Fun to Drive!




Experience the perfect blend of versatility and efficiency with the 2017 Honda Fit. This compact car is designed to tackle city streets with ease, offering practical features and a lively driving experience.





  • Compact Efficiency:

    • Nimble and agile for effortless urban driving.
    • Fuel-efficient engine for cost-effective commuting.


  • Versatile Interior:

    • Magic Seat® for customizable cargo and seating configurations.
    • Comfortable seating for driver and passengers.


  • Infotainment and Connectivity:

    • User-friendly infotainment system with touchscreen display.
    • Bluetooth® connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.


Extras:

  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Practical Design: Ideal for city living with easy parking and maneuverability.
  • Lively Driving Experience: Responsive handling for an enjoyable drive.




Own the 2017 Honda Fit and enjoy the benefits of a compact and efficient car. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover the practicality and fun this vehicle brings to your daily commute.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Honda Fit