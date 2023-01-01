$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Fit
SE|HtdSeats|Alloys|Btooth|Camera
2017 Honda Fit
SE|HtdSeats|Alloys|Btooth|Camera
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
191,311KM
Used
VIN 3HGGK5H66HM102329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,311 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Fit - Compact, Efficient, and Fun to Drive!
Experience the perfect blend of versatility and efficiency with the 2017 Honda Fit. This compact car is designed to tackle city streets with ease, offering practical features and a lively driving experience.
Extras:
Own the 2017 Honda Fit and enjoy the benefits of a compact and efficient car. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover the practicality and fun this vehicle brings to your daily commute.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Interior
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Honda Fit