2017 Honda Fit |Heated Front Seats|Navigation|Backup Camera| FWD
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
All services performed, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report
* Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles
1.5L I4
Reviews:
* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca
