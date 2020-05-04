Menu
2017 Honda Fit

EX-L|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2017 Honda Fit

EX-L|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,233KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4949337
  • Stock #: U11219
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H82HM100126
Exterior Colour
Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

2017 Honda Fit |Heated Front Seats|Navigation|Backup Camera| FWD

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



All services performed, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 100 Point Inspection

* Vehicle history report

* Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles



1.5L I4

Reviews:

* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • XM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Sirius Radio
  • USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

