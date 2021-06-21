2017 Honda Fit

$15,988 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 1 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7500573

7500573 Stock #: M261B

M261B VIN: 3HGGK5H61HM100701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 42,101 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.