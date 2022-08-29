Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Fit

76,878 KM

Details Description Features

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Fit

2017 Honda Fit

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Fit

EX

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

76,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318487
  • Stock #: P 940
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H70HM101508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P 940
  • Mileage 76,878 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HONDA FIT EX HATCHBACK 4CYL WHICH IS AWESOME ON FUEL AND GREAT SPACE FOR EVEN TALL DRIVERS FOR HEADROOM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales

2018 Hyundai Ioniq H...
 147,967 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
1992 Chevrolet Cheye...
 206,353 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-1
 83,016 KM
$24,200 + tax & lic

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory